Banter by Piercing Pagoda appoints artist and fast-rising superstar Tierra Whack as first-ever Creative Director

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Banter by Piercing Pagoda announced Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and artist Tierra Whack as the brand's first-ever Creative Director. This collaboration amplifies the brand's consumer-inspired focus, encouraging self-exploration and celebrating uniqueness. Known to be unapologetically herself, Whack will use her boundless creativity to engage customers with designs that elevate the brand's bold spirit. As Creative Director, Whack has designed a capsule collection of jewelry in conjunction with designer Malyia McNaughton, a member of the Black in Jewelry Coalition.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Tierra to the Banter family and are energized to share her creative energy and fierce individuality with our customers," said Kecia Caffie, President, Banter by Piercing Pagoda. "Bringing Tierra onboard will help amplify our ongoing mission of inclusivity. Like our customers, Tierra is a creative visionary who rejects labels and celebrates her own unique identity."

In addition to the capsule collection, Tierra will be featured in an entertaining content series that documents her unique approach to becoming the brand's first-ever Creative Director. Like the freshly rebranded Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Tierra is vivacious and constantly invokes playful energy in everything that she does which will be shown in the content series that customers can engage with across the brand's social media channels.

"I'm excited to be the first-ever Creative Director for Banter by Piercing Pagoda and give a unique spin on what jewelry means to me," said Tierra Whack. "My fans have always been a great source of inspiration. Like me, they're all about celebrating creativity. I'm thrilled to now turn my attention toward creating jewelry that brings all our shared passions to life. I can't think of a stronger partner to do that with than Banter, who helps people express their own unique style every day."

Previously known as Piercing Pagoda for more than 50 years, the brand recently rebranded to "Banter by Piercing Pagoda" in August 2021 focusing on consumers' passion about expressing their individuality through jewelry and piercings. As part of the Signet Jewelers portfolio, the brand caters to the Gen Z and millennial customer who expresses themselves boldly through their personal style. Similar to Whack's mission, the brand's goal is inclusivity for all people.

The Tierra Whack collection includes one necklace, two bracelets, seven earring styles, one ring available in every letter of the alphabet, and five different charms in both 10K and plated gold. The variety of offerings in the collection makes it accessible to Banter's customer, Tierra's fans, and everyone in between. The pieces reflect meaningful symbols to Tierra such as wings and music notes. The Tierra Whack collection ranges from $55- $1,750 and will be available beginning July 2022 at locations nationwide and on Banter.com.

Tierra Whack will serve as the brand's Creative Director for a year.

ABOUT BANTER™ BY PIERCING PAGODA®

Banter by Piercing Pagoda remains the leader in ear and other piercings. As the nation's largest specialty kiosk retailer, Banter by Piercing Pagoda's history is one of serving and satisfying customers with an extensive selection of popularly priced 10K and 14K gold chains, charms, bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as a variety of silver and diamond jewelry. Visit www.banter.com to view Banter by Piercing Pagoda's latest styles or to find a location near you. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, Pinterest , and YouTube.

ABOUT SIGNET JEWELERS

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for four consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, and JamesAllen.com and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, www.rocksbox.com and www.jamesallen.com, and www.diamondsdirect.com.

ABOUT TIERRA WHACK

GRAMMY-nominated lyricist and fast-rising superstar Tierra Whack is solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with after her riveting release Whack World. Loaded with flavorful wordplay and boundless creativity, Whack netted her first GRAMMY nomination for her standout video, "Mumbo Jumbo." After being lauded for her lyrical bravery and masterful vision in 2018, the following year, Whack stormed back with five new tracks in five consecutive weeks as part of her acclaimed "Whack History Month." In June 2019, her stellar wordplay abilities earned her a coveted slot as an XXL Freshman. She also was featured on Apple's Up Next Program and, the following year, covered Teen Vogue's March 2020. Last year, Whack was in peak form lyrically, releasing three EPs. Aptly titled Pop?, Rap? and R&B?. Tierra skates effortlessly through different genres, flexing her overall sensibilities as a transformative artist.

