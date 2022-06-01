The Closing Exchange is Now Integrated with Black Knight's Suite of Closing Solutions to Offer Dynamic Signing Services for the Mortgage and Title Industry

TORRANCE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Closing Exchange announced today it has integrated its signing services with Black Knight's suite of closing solutions, including Expedite Close and DocVerify, to enable trained and vetted notaries the ability to execute signings via Remote Online Notarizations (RON). This integration helps lenders that are looking to digitize their mortgage closing process to gain access and engage with a large network of notaries to support RON.

"The Closing Exchange delivers solutions to support the desired workflow and customer experiences our clients offer to their customers. To that end, we have developed a panel of trained and vetted RON notaries in every RON-approved state to execute electronic notarizations on the platforms clients desire," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "Our integration with Black Knight further extends our reach and paves the way for our respective clients to seamlessly transition to a digital mortgage experience."

The Closing Exchange's core offering is a team of notaries with specialized training and experience in executing RON transactions. The use of Black Knight's suite of closing solutions will give these notaries the ability to execute and scale their digital signings with easy-to-use tools to support digital mortgage closings. This will, in turn, give Black Knight's clients one-click access to the private notary network that Closing Exchange provides.

"Now more than ever, companies must provide more efficient value-added experiences to their customers. Integrating Black Knight's Expedite Close and DocVerify technology solutions with The Closing Exchange provides a seamless and efficient combination of technology and service, leveraging our integrations from loan approval through signing, both online and in person," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies.

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange is a technology-integrated signing services company, offering dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by a seasoned management team who understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services providing a full spectrum of signing solutions.

The Closing Exchange's CXChoice™ platform provides online vendor management, allowing clients to quickly and seamlessly manage their signings and become e-enabled (eSign, hybrid eSign, IPEN and Remote Online Notary (RON) with the option to augment staffing through managed services.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance, including SOC2 certification. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

*Product and service availability varies based on state and local regulations.

