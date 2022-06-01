LA International Film Festival to host hybrid edition and speed-pitching event in Santa Monica in November following success of sister festival London Independent Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA International Film Festival announces a range of networking events, parties and speed-pitching opportunities, in addition to showcasing emerging diverse talent, in the centre of the movie making industry.

Independent filmmakers getting back on their feet after a tough two years will benefit from an array of events at the LA International Film Festival (LAIFF) from 1–6 November 2022.

LAIFF will host in-person live events this year, after utilizing virtual formats during the Covid pandemic. Screening a number of feature films and a dynamic line-up of short films both in person and online, LAIFF will also host a program of networking events, as well as a speed-pitching mini-market connecting indie talent with industry experts.

The speed-pitching mini-market was launched in April at the LAIFF's sister festival, the London Independent Film Festival, and successfully matched selected projects together with industry experts in the same field, for new filmmakers to gain invaluable market knowledge.

The full schedule will be announced in due course.

LAIFF Director Natasha Marburger is confident that the program will allow anyone interested or working in the film industry to meet, mingle, and gain invaluable industry tips and advice at the same time as seeing award-winning new films.

"As filmmakers, we are always networking and looking for opportunities to celebrate as well as collaborate with fellow filmmakers. After the last two years, that's even more crucial than ever", says Natasha, who is also a producer with more than 10 years of experience in the film industry and has most recently produced BAFTA-winning Cathy Tyson's directorial debut short film LILIAN.

Dig IN Magazine is an official Press Partner of both Los Angeles International Film Festival and London Independent Film Festival.

About Dig IN Magazine

IN Close Entertainment, a creative and production agency founded by Cindy Maram, is the parent company of Dig IN Magazine.

