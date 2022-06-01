The University of Arizona Global Campus to Share its Green Zone Training with the Higher Education Community to Increase Support for All Military Students

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is excited to announce the launch of a public version of its Green Zone Certification program, which prepares faculty and staff to better understand the experience of veterans, service members, and their families.

UAGC is proud to offer Green Zone training and certification to all interested universities online and at no cost.

In line with its commitment to a supportive environment for all UAGC students, the University is dedicated to actualizing that environment for military-affiliated students by empowering those who can best help them transition from military service to university life. The UAGC public Green Zone Certification program will provide free training to other higher education institutions to help them better communicate the strengths and challenges of the military-affiliated student population. They also will be better equipped to refer those students to appropriate services when needed.

"UAGC prides itself on being a military-friendly institution and believes in military cultural competency at its core," Stephanie Cowsert, Vice President, Financial Aid and Military Policy & Compliance at UAGC, said. "Through trainings like Green Zone, we have elevated supportive practices for our military students in ways that help them be better served by faculty and staff. By sharing Green Zone training with our higher education counterparts, it's the desire of UAGC to develop more allies for service members, veterans, and their family members pursuing their educational goals."

With the Post 9/11-GI Bill, higher education has become more accessible to veterans, service members, and their families in the past decade. Green Zone training has become the prominent mode of educating staff and faculty on the unique needs of these students. With more than 25% of its student population being military affiliated, UAGC established a Green Zone Certification training that could be completed asynchronously. UAGC is proud to offer this training and certification to all interested universities online and at no cost.

The Green Zone Certification consists of six modules covering topics like military finance options, transition, and service-connected disabilities. The material included provides foundational knowledge on how to best serve military-affiliated students. To receive the Green Zone Certification and badge, you must complete all six modules and pass the final assessment.

Visit the UAGC website to learn more. If interested in participating in the UAGC Green Zone Certification program, please contact military@uagc.edu.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. UAGC is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. UAGC is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 27,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

