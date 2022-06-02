Accuray and Limbus AI Inc. Partner to Leverage Limbus' Innovative AI-driven Technology to Enhance Accuray Adaptive Radiotherapy Solutions

Partnership will Enable Accuray to Use Limbus' Technology to Streamline the Treatment Planning Process and Increase Operational Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SASKATCHEWAN, Canada, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) and Limbus AI Inc. announced today they are partnering to augment Accuray adaptive radiotherapy capabilities by leveraging Limbus' artificial intelligence (AI)-driven autocontouring algorithms - enabling automated contouring to further streamline the treatment planning process*. The companies expect an integrated offering to be made available beginning in 2023.

Changes in tumor size, shape and location, or in the position of organs and other healthy tissue due to weight gain or loss during the course of radiation therapy, may require adaptation of the treatment plan to ensure the radiation dose remains targeted on the tumor while avoiding nearby sensitive organs. Modifications to plans as part of the adaptive workflow, however, can be prohibitively time consuming and labor intensive. Contouring – defining the border of the tumor and organs at risk – is one of the most critical steps in the planning process and accounts for a significant proportion of both the personnel and time involved in plan adaptation.

Automating the contouring portion of the overall planning process opens the door to practical adaptive plan modification, when warranted, for any patient undergoing treatment, without overwhelming already stretched clinical staff. High-quality automation tools such as the one developed by Limbus AI for contouring also make it easier for medical care teams to ensure consistency in the plans created.

"Accuray is focused on improving the care of patients undergoing radiation therapy. Providing practical adaptive solutions for clinics of any size, in any location, is one approach and the software offered by Limbus AI will play a big role in making this goal a reality," said Joshua H. Levine, chief executive officer of Accuray. "The partnership with Limbus represents another step forward for Accuray in the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions that meet the needs of providers and enables them to deliver personalized patient care, such as with our Synchrony® AI-driven real-time target tracking with dynamic delivery technology, on both the Radixact® and CyberKnife® Systems."

"We're thrilled to be working closely with the Accuray team to bring our AI models directly to the treatment machine, where accuracy and efficiency are critical to providing the best patient care. Both companies are focused on providing the best tools to clinicians to enhance radiotherapy treatment delivery," said Dr. Joshua Giambattista, CEO and Medical Director of Limbus AI. "We are confident that our AI models will continue to set the standard for automatic contouring for all treatment plans, including those used in adaptive therapy. This technology will improve efficiency for clinicians, enabling optimal treatment planning in a shorter period of time. These advances will expand utilization of treatment machines so more patients can receive state of the art care."

About Limbus AI Inc.

At Limbus AI Inc., our passionate team of healthcare and technology specialists is dedicated to improving cancer care through the development of state-of-the-art software. Our machine learning based products improve efficiency and clinical workflows in cancer radiation treatment planning. We specialize in the creation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automatic contouring algorithms performed entirely on customers' existing clinical workstations within the security of their own local network. These unique software solutions enable clinicians to more quickly create more accurate treatment plans, allowing for the delivery of more precise treatments throughout the course of care. Limbus AI is headquartered in Regina Saskatchewan, Canada. To learn more, visit www.limbus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to expectations related to the timing and impact of Accuray's relationship with Limbus, clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and outcomes. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, including new product and software offerings; the company's ability to develop new products or enhance existing products to meet customers' needs and compete favorably in the market; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2022 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

