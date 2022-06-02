CommunityAmerica CUSO One and Copper Financial Welcome Amy Rush as General Counsel

LENEXA, Kan., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommunityAmerica CUSO One, LLC and Copper Financial announced today that Amy Rush has joined the organization as General Counsel.

"Copper Financial has experienced immense growth in working with credit unions and helping members on the path to financial peace of mind," said Mike Haggerty, President and Chief Operating Officer of CommunityAmerica CUSO One, LLC, and President of Copper Financial. "In the face of ever-changing regulatory requirements, Rush's expertise and experience will help us ensure we're always on the cutting edge."

As General Counsel, Rush will provide legal advice to CUSO One's executive team on a variety of topics related to its financial services offerings. She will also collaborate with the executive team on business strategy and risk management, providing legal support to all entities under CUSO One. In addition, Rush will work with all of CommunityAmerica's CUSO entities. She is admitted to practice law in both Missouri and Kansas.

"Copper Financial is a dynamic leader providing credit union members access to essential financial services," said Rush, General Counsel of CommunityAmerica CUSO One, LLC and Copper Financial. "I am honored to join an organization that has such a deep appreciation for its clients' financial success."

Previously, Rush was employed by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. where she was a Senior Vice President and served as Associate General Counsel of Regulatory Affairs. Her primary responsibility was to act as chief counsel for the retail wealth manager and the wholesale distributor. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Flourish Furnishings, and regularly speaks at industry conferences on topics such as vulnerable adult financial abuse, financial industry regulatory updates, and broker dealer/investment advisor regulatory matters.

About Copper Financial

Copper Financial ("CuFi") is an SEC-registered investment advisor, FINRA-registered Broker-Dealer, and state-registered insurance agency offering a breadth of investment and financial planning services to credit union members across the country. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommunityAmerica Credit Union, we understand the importance of meeting your members' unique needs wherever they are in their financial journey. Our fully digital experience and best-in-class technology platform allows members access to their accounts from anywhere at any time, and ensures the advisor and member have more time to focus on what matters—the path to financial peace of mind. Additionally, we are the only credit union-owned Broker-Dealer that offers special needs planning for families, further assisting credit unions in their mission to serve all their members' needs. To learn more about CuFi, visit cu.financial.

