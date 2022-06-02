eMoney Advisor Announces New Partnership with the BLX Internship Program

RANDOR, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced its new partnership with the BLX Internship Program, a 501c (3) organization that strives to provide an entry point to the financial planning profession for Black and Latinx individuals and increase diversity in the industry.

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor) (PRNewswire)

Aspiring Black and Latinx financial planners who participate in the program will have the opportunity to get visibility into different aspects of the financial planning industry, expand their knowledge of personal finance, and gain real-world experience by interning at participating firms. Through the partnership with eMoney, participants will receive access to eMoney Premier—the fintech firm's most robust planning solution—to gain hands-on experience using financial planning software beginning June 6. Interns will also be given the opportunity to expand their skillset and demonstrate eMoney proficiency by completing the eMoney Fundamentals Certification.

"We're proud to partner with BLX and support efforts to attract and develop diverse talent in the industry," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Leadership Council member at eMoney. "DEI is one of our core values, and we hope the next generation of financial planners can rely on our technology to serve an expanding and evolving demographic of Americans seeking financial advice."

Additionally, eMoney will host a webinar about the eMoney Fundamentals Certification and careers in fintech on Thursday, June 9. Former BLX intern and current eMoney Manager of Advisor Sales Kristina Gudelis will join the webinar to share her experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with eMoney Advisor as we work together to enhance the BLX Internship program. Through this partnership, our interns will have access to industry technology that will allow them to gain the experience they need to become successful financial planners. Our mission at BLX is to change the complexion of wealth by helping Black and Latinx interns enter the financial planning industry. With this partnership, we are taking great strides towards making this a reality," said Luis Rosa, co-founder, BLX Internship Program.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 98,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMoney Advisor