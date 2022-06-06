Labatt USA Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Michigan Boating by Donating Portion of Summer Sales

Department of Natural Resources to Receive $1 for Each Labatt Case Sold; Community Will Vote Online to Fund Improvements of Michigan's Trails and Waterways

BUFFALO, N.Y. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L­abatt USA today announced that it will donate a portion of its summer sales of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light to support cleanup efforts and improvements around boat launches, harbors and water trails throughout Michigan. From June 1 to August 31, 2022, Labatt USA will donate $1.00 per case from every 15-pack and 24-pack and $0.50 from every 16 oz pint, up to $15,000, of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light purchased in the state of Michigan to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

75th Year of Michigan Boating Gets Boost from Beer (PRNewswire)

"For nearly 15 years, Labatt has supported local nonprofit and community improvement projects in Michigan," said Scott Suppes, trade marketing manager, Labatt USA. "Our Labatt team is committed to bringing families and friends together while positively impacting the environment in local communities that we serve." The summer of 2022 is the 75th anniversary of the Michigan State Waterways Commission, which has been integral to providing safe, public access to Michigan's freshwaters since 1947. The Labatt donation will support boating-specific sustainability efforts throughout the state.

By visiting Michigan.gov/DNR/CelebrateBoating, people can vote to designate these funds to specific areas of need including:

Community grants to support paddling improvements

Improved water trail signage

Aquatic invasive species removal

On-the-go recycling at boating access sites

"Labatt has been a great partner in years past, and this is just another example of how the brand and the employees fully embrace the importance of clean and accessible public lands and waters," said Maia Turek, engagement and innovations specialist for the MDNR. "We are also excited to host Labatt staff during a river clean-up volunteer event and are humbled by the donation that will make a big impact for boaters, no matter how the votes are tallied."

About Labatt's Commitment to Michigan

From financially supporting state park clean-ups to providing meals to families in need, Labatt has a longstanding commitment across Michigan. In past years, Labatt has partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to launch the "Great State of Mine" campaign to support the upkeep of Michigan state parks, trails and waterways. The brand has teamed with the Detroit Red Wings to provide volunteer manpower and financial support to renovating ice hockey rinks. Labatt has also invested in the Grand Traverse Baykeeper's efforts to preserve the water quality of Grand Traverse Bay's watershed. And, in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Labatt invested in The Community Foundation of Greater Flint and local Michigan nonprofits along with partnering with area wholesalers to provide 77,000 meals to families in need.

Anyone interested in participating in or donating to Michigan's boating program can visit Michigan.gov/DNR/CelebrateBoating.

About FIFCO USA Triple Bottom Line Commitment

FIFCO USA, parent company of Labatt USA, is a triple bottom line company committed to impacting the community and environment. In partnership with its stakeholders, FIFCO USA seeks opportunities to create sustainable impact in the areas where we operate. The company focuses on promoting smart consumption; building strong communities; improving waterways, trails and parks, and workforce development. Additionally, FIFCO USA partners with grassroots, charitable organizations that create sustainable impact. Visit https://www.fifcousa.com/smart-consumption/ to learn more or to submit a program or project for consideration.

About Labatt USA

Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America's top-selling Canadian beer. With a clean, refreshing taste, good balance and slight hop aroma, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

Always enjoy responsibly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Labatt USA