Attorneys Release Statements on Andrew Brown Settlement

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. released statements today following a joint news conference with Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announcing a $3 million settlement in the federal lawsuit surrounding Brown's 2021 death. The family's attorneys include nationally renowned Civil Rights attorneys Ben Crump ( Ben Crump Law ), Bakari Sellers ( Strom Law Firm ) and Harry Daniels ( Law Offices of Harry Daniels ).

The statements read as follows:

"Andrew Brown, Jr was a devoted father who wanted his children to have everything he didn't. While no settlement could ever fill the hole left in their hearts, this agreement is about providing for those children's futures, securing their education and ensuring their dreams didn't die with their father."

- Bakari Sellers, Strom Law Firm

"No settlement value cannot alleviate the loss to Mr. Brown's children. However, the estate of Andrew Brown accepts this settlement, understanding the current restrictive nature of the system, and hopes that it will serve as means for substantive change highlighting the imperfections of the justice system."

- Harry Daniels, Law Offices of Harry Daniels

"While securing the $3 million settlement brings a conclusion to the federal lawsuit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) inquiry into Brown's death is ongoing and we remain confident that justice will be done."

- Ben Crump, Ben Crump Law

