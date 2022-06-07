Mercer Advisors Acquires Fure Financial Corporation

Expanding Mercer Advisors' Central U.S. Presence

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Fure Financial Corporation ("Fure Financial"). Fure Financial is a respected wealth management firm headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, serving approximately 300 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $260 million. Fure Financial was founded in 1985 by Johannes C. Fure, CFP®, President, Senior Wealth Advisor and Chief Investment Officer. Fure Financial's entire team will also be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Fure Financial is an independent Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), dedicated to assisting clients with their greatest financial concerns. They offer comprehensive financial planning and investment management coupled with objective advice and recommendations to provide customized strategies that can grow with clients throughout the many milestones of life. They take pride in helping young professionals, growing families, and retirees pursue their financial dreams. Fure Financial believes the success of their clients' financial future depends on what they do today. Fure Financial strives to make the experience of setting goals and developing a program to meet financial goals an educational and enjoyable experience.

Commenting on the transaction, Johannes C. Fure, Founder, ("Johannes") stated: "We are a full-service financial firm committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. We offer financial planning and professional investment management services to individuals and business owners. We believe that every client is unique, as are their financial goals and personal dreams. In looking for a partner to help us provide customized wealth management while continuing to grow, we knew we needed scale and time leverage. Most importantly, we were looking for a partner that shared our values. After speaking with David Barton, Vice Chairman and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Mercer Advisors, we knew we had found the right partner who shared a strong commitment to the highest quality client care and putting client interests first. Mercer Advisors was definitely the best fit for us. A huge plus was the fact that we could continue running our office while offloading onerous back-office tasks, like HR and compliance, while adding new services for our clients like in-house estate planning, tax return preparation, and a corporate trustee service. We could not be more excited."

David Barton who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "We were impressed with Johannes and his team and saw an ideal fit with both of our firms leading with financial planning. This is a perfect partnership and together we look forward to a bright future together."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Johannes and his team are a highly respected group of wealth management professionals who share our commitment to the profession and our communities. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in the Twin Cities and look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 670 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of March 31, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc. Corporate trustee services are offered through National Advisors Trust Company, Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Contact: Chris Tofalli.

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercer Global Advisors Inc.