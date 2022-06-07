PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL STUDENTS TO GET MERIT-BASED COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FROM STRONGMIND

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a tuition-free, public charter school that educates students in grades K-12 throughout Arizona, announced new merit-based college scholarship opportunities for its students. The scholarships, which will be awarded by StrongMind, will be based on students' grades and GPAs. StrongMind, which partners with schools to provide educational services and comprehensive digital curriculum that improves student success, will begin funding the scholarship opportunities during the 22-23 school year. The scholarships will afford Primavera Online students a chance to earn money for college, vocational school and certifications as they work toward an accredited high school diploma that is recognized by universities and colleges nationwide.

Primavera Online, which was founded in 2001, aims to ensure its students are prepared for next steps in life. With the new merit-based scholarship opportunities from StrongMind, Primavera Online students in grades 11-12 can start preparing for life after high school as they complete their rigorous, competitive online courses.

"At Primavera, we are so proud of our students and the hard work they put into their schoolwork every day," said Jason Tourville, Executive Director of Academics at Primavera Online. "So, it is with great excitement that we introduce this new opportunity that will reward student success."

To be eligible for the scholarship opportunities, students in grades 11-12 must be enrolled full-time at Primavera Online for at least two years and graduate from the school. Upon graduation, students may receive scholarship money based on the grades they have earned for their completed courses. After successfully graduating from Primavera Online High School, students could earn up to $2400, depending on their GPAs.

Families who are interested in Primavera Online School can now enroll their student(s) in grades K-12 for the 22-23 school year at PrimaveraOnline.com.

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL

Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited and NCAA-approved. Visit www.primaveraonline.com for more.

