DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 19, 2022 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

222,802,783

91.23

21,411,071

8.77

Gregory David

224,877,360

92.08

19,336,494

7.92

Elisa D. Garcia C.

240,365,185

98.42

3,848,669

1.58

Stephen Gunn

223,658,112

91.58

20,555,742

8.42

Kristin Mugford

240,882,519

98.64

3,331,335

1.36

Nicholas Nomicos

224,559,621

91.95

19,654,233

8.05

Neil Rossy

239,648,857

98.13

4,564,997

1.87

Samira Sakhia

242,997,117

99.50

1,216,662

0.50

Huw Thomas

237,913,987

97.42

6,299,867

2.58

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,431 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 358 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

www.dollarama.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-announces-election-of-directors-301564353.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.