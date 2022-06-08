EnerCom Announces Preliminary Line-Up of Presenting Companies for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference will celebrate its 27th year of bringing a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 7-10, 2022

Registration is Open for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

DENVER, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc. today announced that it has published its preliminary line-up of presenting companies for EnerCom Denver on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com. EnerCom is adding to the line-up daily and encourages participants to check the website for the most current information.

EnerCom Denver is the largest independent energy-focused investor conferences and will take place August 7-10, 2022, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel. Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community and industry professionals who invest in the energy space can register now on the conference website EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference.

The event is EnerCom's 27th annual Denver investment conference and will be 100% hosted in person. At this year's conference, C-level leadership of leading energy companies will discuss their outlook for drilling and completion activity, well results, production, capital efficiency and capital expenditures for the balance of 2022 and into 2023.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and provides extensive networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference. A sample of the companies that are scheduled to present at EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 include:

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA)

Aureus Energy Services

Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL)

Bayswater

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE)

BDO

BPX Energy (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP)

CAC Specialty

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)

Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EP)

Fitch Ratings

Five States Energy

FutEra Power

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)

Haynes Boone

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSX: KEI), (OTCQB: KGEIF) (temporarily: KGEID)

Landgate

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)

Mobius Risk Group

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG)

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA)

PDC Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCE)

PetroTal Corp. (TSX-V: TAL), (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF)

Power the Future

Prairie Provident Resources (TSX: PPR)

Project Canary

Razor Energy (TSXV: RZE)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) ( Frankfurt : 0XD)

ResFrac

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE)

The Environmental Partnership

Total Helium (TSXV: TOH)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI)

The complete daily schedule of presenters will be posted on the website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). Investor presentations begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

How to Register: Investment professionals and oil and gas companies may register for the event through the conference website.

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference in Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to company senior management teams across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2022. The event features public and private oil and gas companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Conference Dates: August 7 - 10, 2022. EnerCom will host its annual charity golf outing on August 7 and host formal presentations and meetings on August 8 – 10.

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown. Click here to book your hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue.

About EnerCom

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and its work to provide clients with a wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

