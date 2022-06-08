FAMILY-OWNED BUSINESS AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION TO BRING NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY AND JOBS TO CEDAR CITY, UTAH

COLUMBUS, Wis., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC) has announced that it's opening a new 275,000-square-foot Center of Excellence manufacturing facility in Cedar City, Utah. The new operation will add over 135 high-paying jobs to Iron County.

American Packaging Corporation - Utah (PRNewswire)

APC purchased the land in October 2021 and officially broke ground on February 8, 2022, during a groundbreaking ceremony with civic leaders and company officials. The new facility is expected to open and be fully operational in June 2023, and will include flexographic printing presses, laminating, preformed pouching and finishing equipment. APC will hire 75 new APC team members as part of phase one, with career opportunities in manufacturing, production, engineering and administration.

Various options were considered for the new facility during the site selection process for APC's first location in the western United States. Cedar City will serve as a strategic logistical location for both trucking and rail, providing excellent access to raw materials, as well as shipping to current and future customers.

"This is a great opportunity for APC to continue our growth strategy in current and new markets and attract new business opportunities," APC President Jeff Koch said. "It's an exciting time for APC and for our employees as we expand and diversify our customer base, which in return allows us to reinvest in all of our facilities nationwide."

"In addition to attracting new business opportunities, the Cedar City location will further enhance APC's support to our current customers with operations in the western half of the U.S. by providing a production option closer to our customers' operations with shorter delivery requirements," APC Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Ray Graham said.

For APC, a family-oriented city with a rich history, a culture of hard work and integrity, and a supportive community was imperative to the selection of Cedar City. This new location enables APC to be closer to and collaborate directly with customers in the western market. The facility will include world-class print media technologies to support customers' unique packaging needs and deliver final products that distinctly stand out on the shelf.

"Our 1,200 APC employees are our family members — we treat them that way because we want them to succeed at their career at APC and at home," APC CEO Peter Schottland said. "Our employees' contributions and efforts are the reason we're able to expand our footprint, grow in markets and make improvements in technology."

The $100 million project in Cedar City is just the first of three planned phases. APC will begin recruitment and hiring efforts for the new facility this year.

To learn more about American Packaging Corporation and career opportunities in Cedar City, please visit americanpackaging.com/careers.

About American Packaging Corporation

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

