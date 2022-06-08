GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI RELEASES ITS 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: CHEDRAUIB) ("Chedraui") releases its 2021 sustainability report. Stakeholders are welcomed to access the report available in English and Spanish in the corporate website, or by clicking here.

The report adheres to GRI standards, and includes information concerning both the Mexican and American operations. The content covers relevant information covering Corporate Governance, Financial Performance, Environmental impact and Social Responsibility.

Chedraui reaffirms its commitment to enable best-in-class sustainability practices.

About Grupo Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHDRAUIB"; the Company as of March 31, 2022 was operating 717 stores in both Mexico and the US.




Contact                                     






Humberto Tafolla Núñez   


Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz

Chief Financial Officer   

   Ticker:   

 Investor Relations 

Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10

   CHDRAUI B 

 Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17  

htafolla@chedraui.com.mx 


 avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx 




