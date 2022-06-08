Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye Launches Historic $1.5 Million Crowdfunding Campaign

The Groundbreaking Spirits Brand Invites Fans, Spirits Connoisseurs & Industry Veterans to Get Involved in the Next Chapter of the Hercules Mulligan Story

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye is one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink ("RTD") products in the marketplace, fueled by its first, incredibly quick and successful three-week $750,000 crowdfunding round that was spearheaded by Flaviar, one of the world's largest and most engaged online spirits-loving communities. As Hercules Mulligan continues unprecedented growth in the $4.4 billion RTD industry, the brand today announces the launch of a second crowdfunding campaign of $1.5 million on June 8, 2022, inviting fans of the brand, the Flaviar community, other spirits fans and industry veterans to bring this beloved bottled Irish-American Old Fashioned into its next chapter with a historic, collaborative, democratic approach to brand building.

Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye was inspired by the man himself ­– the tailor, Irish immigrant, spy, and hero of the American Revolution. It is a 50:50 blend of Caribbean aged rum and home-grown American rye whiskey inspired by the revolutionary era. Fresh, organic, ginger root is macerated in the rum and rye blend, and a splash of bitters is added, ensuring this liberating libation can be enjoyed on the rocks as a ready-made Old Fashioned in addition to being mixed into a variety of cocktails.

"We launched this brand just over two years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a small but mighty team and just 2,000 coveted bottles" said Hercules Mulligan co-founder and spirits industry veteran Steve Luttmann. "Since then, we have grown an incredible community of existing investors and partners with corporate experience and a history of building and selling internationally recognized brands. Flaviar, as one of our inception partners, has additionally been an invaluable asset, not only for its involved community, but as our brand incubator. This unparalleled team, along with all of our investors, will strive to build Hercules Mulligan into a global brand in a new way and outsmart and outrun our competitors, all with the help of our winning community, that has grown exponentially and has continued to be an unparalleled and highly engaged group of investors through Discord."

Since its inception in 2019, Hercules Mulligan has quickly become one of the best-selling new brands in the RTD market with one of the highest repurchase rates on Flaviar (18 percent) while also growing its direct-to-consumer offering by 107 percent and launching in more than 300 liquor stores and bars across New York State, proving the brand's track record of sustainable growth.

Luttmann added, "Our vision is to create an authentic and iconic spirits brand and a community that will become a staple in the industry. We are perfectly positioned in the cross-section of Rye Whiskey, Rum, and RTDs. With the growing popularity of these categories, Hercules Mulligan has found an ever-expanding audience and we are excited to leverage our loyal customer base to fuel even greater growth, including scaling into additional states across the US and launching new expressions."

As part of its crowdfunding launch, Hercules Mulligan will introduce a new limited-edition expression – an Eyr & Rye, a blend of Irish Whiskey and American Rye Whiskey with Maraschino Cherry Bitters – an exclusive product release that will be available for a limited time only.

"At Flaviar, we strive to show our customers how a spirits brand of the future is built and, with crowdfunding campaigns such as this one, how great it is to be part of one," said Grisa Soba, Founder at Flaviar. "As an ambitious spirits club and incubator, we can rely on our own data, users, and distribution system to build a world-scale brand like Hercules Mulligan while also offering full transparency to our investors."

Through this crowdfund, Hercules Mulligan will raise $1.5 million at a $15 million pre-money valuation in order to continue its expansion into new markets and develop new skews under its brand name. Crowdfunding will take place via StartEngine, which gives all spirits fans an equal opportunity to own a piece of liquid history.

For more information visit www.herculesmulligancompany.com/crowdfunding.

About Hercules Mulligan

Named for the – until recently – little-known tailor, spy, and hero of the American Revolution who changed history and secured freedom for all, Hercules Mulligan is based on a unique recipe from the period. It's what Mulligan, the man, stood for, and it's what this Rum & Rye blend embodies: a spirit of independence.

Launched on November 25, 2019, the anniversary of Evacuation Day, this historical recipe is simple in its nature - Rum, Rye Whiskey, fresh Ginger & Bitters - yet utterly complex and delightful; a unique composition which tickles the nose and loosens the lips.

Quality is etched in Hercules Mulligan's DNA, as it uses real, honest, actual natural ingredients, none of this WONF [with other natural flavors] tomfoolery. It's a true craft cocktail in a bottle – picking up awards and rave reviews for how it delivers an Old Fashioned with ease. The best way to savor its flavors is sipping it on the rocks. Simplicity for the win.

AWARDS: Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021

About The Flaviar Club

The Flaviar Club is the world's largest premium spirits club that provides a unique, at-home guided tasting experience for consumers. Club membership includes tasting boxes, curated full size bottles, access to rare and custom spirits, educational content from the industry's most notable figures, free tickets & VIP treatment at spirits events, and much more. For more information, visit Flaviar.com.

