Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on July 11, 2022 to holders of record as of June 23, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Contacts:
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulicke--soffa-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-17--301561111.html

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.