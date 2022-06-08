PRAIRIE CITY BAKERY RECALLS PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP OOEY GOOEY BUTTER CAKES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, IL is voluntarily recalling select lots of Prairie City Bakery® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. The product contains Jif® peanut butter that was voluntarily recalled by the J.M. Smucker company on May 20, 2022, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

At the time of this release, there have been no illnesses reported.

This recall affects 50,220 individually wrapped cakes sold in 2 ounce packages and in ten packs of 2 ounce packages of Prairie City Bakery® Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake containing cooked peanut butter. They were sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide.

The recalled product should not be consumed or handled outside of its package. The product should be disposed of or returned to place of purchase. The recalled product can be identified using the following information:

Product UPC information:

Ten Pack UPC: 7-97884-36719-9

Individual Unit UPC: 7-97884-36718-2

The lot and date codes below are recalled:

1357-1 Best by 6/23/2023 2085-1 Best by 9/25/2023

The recall was initiated after our copacker who produces and packages this item for Prairie City Bakery was alerted that the peanut butter used had been recalled by Jif®.

Consumers who have purchased this product may contact the company at (800) 338-5122 with the package code information for refunds Monday thru Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

