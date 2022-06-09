Popular BTM Operator: Bitcoin of America Continues Rapid Expansion in 2022

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, they are known for their customer support. The popular BTM operator has continued to rapidly expand in 2022. This year, Bitcoin of America made several updates and improvements to their services, which could have led to their rapid expansion.

Bitcoin of America has seen a major increase in their BTM locations. In March, the company had around 1800 locations. To Date, Bitcoin of America has 2500+ Bitcoin ATM locations for customers to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

In March, Bitcoin of America announced their newest addition to their Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). They announced that Dogecoin is now available at Bitcoin of America ATM locations. Dogecoin was not the only coin to be added this year. In April, Shiba Inu was added to Bitcoin of America locations. Bitcoin of America realized the importance of offering a wide variety of different cryptocurrency and decided it was time to make the addition.

In May, the popular operator announced the launch of their all-new modern website design that features their services. Bitcoin of America made an update to their website in hopes that it will better serve their customers and provide a more user-friendly experience. Their new website is known to be fast and easy to navigate, while also incorporating the company's brand.

Bitcoin of America also created a new design for their blog. The new blog features different categories that are popular in the cryptocurrency industry. It is an easy way for customers to keep up with the latest news on cryptocurrency and the company. Bitcoin of America is also working on launching a newsletter that customers can subscribe to. Their goal is to provide their customers with the best experience and keep them informed on any updates to their services.

