Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday. All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board. Beth Wilson is a newly elected director and LaVerne Council (appointed to the Board in January 2022) stood for election by shareholders for the first time at the meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
Thomson Reuters thanks Vance Opperman and Wulf von Schimmelmann, who decided not to stand for re-election at the meeting. Mike Daniels was appointed by the Board as the new Lead Independent Director in connection with Vance's retirement as a director.
The voting results were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
David Thomson
436,936,889
98.84%
5,138,172
1.16%
Steve Hasker
439,846,116
99.50%
2,228,945
0.50%
Kirk E. Arnold
439,804,191
99.49%
2,270,870
0.51%
David W. Binet
421,324,113
95.31%
20,750,947
4.69%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
409,740,832
92.69%
32,334,228
7.31%
LaVerne Council
441,101,812
99.78%
973,249
0.22%
Michael E. Daniels
431,592,381
97.63%
10,482,680
2.37%
Kirk Koenigsbauer
440,473,613
99.64%
1,601,447
0.36%
Deanna Oppenheimer
439,660,332
99.45%
2,414,729
0.55%
Simon Paris
440,309,602
99.60%
1,765,459
0.40%
Kim M. Rivera
440,529,311
99.65%
1,545,750
0.35%
Barry Salzberg
439,229,826
99.36%
2,845,235
0.64%
Peter J. Thomson
421,703,183
95.39%
20,371,878
4.61%
Beth Wilson
441,108,049
99.78%
967,012
0.22%
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.
