Tuniu Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Despite recent challenges in the external environment, we have continued to fully leverage Tuniu's core competencies and strengths in product innovation and service quality to provide customers with safe and secure travel experiences. We will continue to focus on our mission to make travel easier while remaining dedicated to corporate social responsibility, and working with our customers and partners to overcome challenges, take on new opportunities and further promote the recovery and development of China's travel industry." said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Reflecting the progress we've made in optimizing our operations, Tuniu's operating expenses have decreased year-on-year for five consecutive quarters. We will continue to implement strict expense control measures to further lower costs and improve efficiency."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net revenues were RMB41.5 million (US$6.5 million[1]) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 46.4% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19.

Revenues from packaged tours were RMB14.4 million ( US$2.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 68.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain regions in China .

Other revenues were RMB27.1 million ( US$4.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the fees for advertising services provided to tourism boards and bureaus.

Cost of revenues was RMB25.7 million (US$4.0 million) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.3% from the corresponding period in 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 61.9% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 63.0% in the corresponding period in 2021.

Gross profit was RMB15.8 million (US$2.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.8% from the corresponding period in 2021.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.3393 on March 31, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

Operating expenses were RMB68.6 million (US$10.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.8% from the corresponding period in 2021. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB65.5 million (US$10.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 17.6%.

Research and product development expenses were RMB16.2 million ( US$2.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.3%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB0.8 million ( US$0.1 million ), were RMB15.4 million ( US$2.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.9% from the corresponding period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB29.8 million ( US$4.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.9%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses , which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB28.6 million ( US$4.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.5% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in promotion expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB27.7 million ( US$4.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.2%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.2 million ( US$0.2 million ), were RMB26.5 million ( US$4.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.2% from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative personnel related expenses and allowance for doubtful accounts.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Loss from operations was RMB52.8 million (US$8.3 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB54.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB49.6 million (US$7.8 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB41.7 million (US$6.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB41.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB38.4 million (US$6.1 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB40.4 million (US$6.4 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB39.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB37.2 million (US$5.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB929.5 million (US$146.6 million). The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business operations, and will continue to impact our results of operations and cash flows for subsequent periods. Based on our liquidity assessment and management actions, we believe that our available cash, cash equivalents and maturity of investments will be sufficient to meet our working capital requirements and capital expenditures in the ordinary course of business for the next twelve months.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects to generate RMB32.2 million to RMB40.2 million of net revenues, which represents a 75% to 80% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

About Tuniu

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 349,077

320,589

50,572 Restricted cash 46,521

30,318

4,783 Short-term investments 615,901

578,561

91,266 Accounts receivable, net 111,941

99,338

15,670 Amounts due from related parties 14,969

14,515

2,290 Prepayments and other current assets 337,033

361,319

56,997 Total current assets 1,475,442

1,404,640

221,578











Non-current assets









Long-term investments 201,947

207,664

32,758 Property and equipment, net 98,159

94,770

14,950 Intangible assets, net 55,376

52,583

8,295 Land use right, net 94,652

94,136

14,850 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 48,115

37,898

5,978 Goodwill 232,007

232,007

36,598 Other non-current assets 92,111

89,607

14,135 Total non-current assets 822,367

808,665

127,564 Total assets 2,297,809

2,213,305

349,142











LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

EQUITY









Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings 9,981

9,558

1,508 Accounts and notes payable 383,626

371,078

58,536 Amounts due to related parties 4,679

3,250

513 Salary and welfare payable 33,761

37,195

5,867 Taxes payable 8,004

4,461

704 Advances from customers 139,777

109,574

17,285 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,556

15,433

2,434 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 382,629

393,919

62,142 Total current liabilities 979,013

944,468

148,989











Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current 38,832

31,842

5,023 Deferred tax liabilities 12,479

11,926

1,881 Long-term borrowings 14,344

12,738

2,009 Total non-current liabilities 65,655

56,506

8,913 Total liabilities 1,044,668

1,000,974

157,902











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 27,200

27,200

4,291











Equity









Ordinary shares 249

249

39 Less: Treasury stock (293,795)

(293,433)

(46,288) Additional paid-in capital 9,125,748

9,126,362

1,439,648 Accumulated other comprehensive income 271,821

271,691

42,858 Accumulated deficit (7,834,879)

(7,875,312)

(1,242,300) Total Tuniu Corporation shareholders' equity 1,269,144

1,229,557

193,957 Noncontrolling interests (43,203)

(44,426)

(7,008) Total equity 1,225,941

1,185,131

186,949 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 2,297,809

2,213,305

349,142

Tuniu Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Packaged tours 45,361

42,761

14,375

2,268 Others 31,999

30,642

27,104

4,276 Net revenues 77,360

73,403

41,479

6,544 Cost of revenues (48,706)

(39,250)

(25,666)

(4,049) Gross profit 28,654

34,153

15,813

2,495















Operating expenses













Research and product development (11,791)

(13,494)

(16,185)

(2,553) Sales and marketing (35,418)

(28,612)

(29,783)

(4,698) General and administrative (44,744)

(46,512)

(27,658)

(4,363) Other operating income 8,437

10,571

5,000

789 Total operating expenses (83,516)

(78,047)

(68,626)

(10,825) Loss from operations (54,862)

(43,894)

(52,813)

(8,330) Other (expenses)/income













Interest and investment income 15,283

6,171

11,524

1,818 Interest expense (2,636)

(1,814)

(1,950)

(308) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net (1,249)

4,453

129

20 Other income, net 1,086

459

659

104 Loss before income tax expense (42,378)

(34,625)

(42,451)

(6,696) Income tax benefit/(expense) 618

(1,450)

553

87 Equity in income/(loss) of affiliates 129

(169)

242

38 Net loss (41,631)

(36,244)

(41,656)

(6,571) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,150)

(2,348)

(1,223)

(193) Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation (39,481)

(33,896)

(40,433)

(6,378) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (39,481)

(33,896)

(40,433)

(6,378)















Net loss (41,631)

(36,244)

(41,656)

(6,571) Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 3,647

(4,134)

(130)

(21) Comprehensive loss (37,984)

(40,378)

(41,786)

(6,592)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -

basic and diluted (0.11)

(0.09)

(0.11)

(0.02) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted* (0.33)

(0.27)

(0.33)

(0.06)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted loss per share 370,590,545

371,020,652

371,079,992

371,079,992















Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows：













Cost of revenues 54

78

77

12 Research and product development 153

136

243

38 Sales and marketing 122

129

121

19 General and administrative 1,201

770

534

84 Total 1,530

1,113

975

153















*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.













Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except per share information)

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (25,666)

77

-

(25,589)















Research and product development (16,185)

243

534

(15,408) Sales and marketing (29,783)

121

1,065

(28,597) General and administrative (27,658)

534

637

(26,487) Other operating income 5,000

-

-

5,000 Total operating expenses (68,626)

898

2,236

(65,492)















Loss from operations (52,813)

975

2,236

(49,602)















Net loss (41,656)

975

2,236

(38,445)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (40,433)

975

2,236

(37,222)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.11)









(0.10) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.33)









(0.30)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 371,079,992









371,079,992

















Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (39,250)

78

-

(39,172)















Research and product development (13,494)

136

534

(12,824) Sales and marketing (28,612)

129

1,065

(27,418) General and administrative (46,512)

770

637

(45,105) Other operating income 10,571

-

-

10,571 Total operating expenses (78,047)

1,035

2,236

(74,776)















Loss from operations (43,894)

1,113

2,236

(40,545)















Net loss (36,244)

1,113

2,236

(32,895)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (33,896)

1,113

2,236

(30,547)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.09)









(0.08) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.27)









(0.24)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 371,020,652









371,020,652

















Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP Result

Share-based

Amortization of acquired

Non-GAAP



Compensation

intangible assets

Result















Cost of revenues (48,706)

54

-

(48,652)















Research and product development (11,791)

153

782

(10,856) Sales and marketing (35,418)

122

1,065

(34,231) General and administrative (44,744)

1,201

681

(42,862) Other operating income 8,437

-

-

8,437 Total operating expenses (83,516)

1,476

2,528

(79,512)















Loss from operations (54,862)

1,530

2,528

(50,804)















Net loss (41,631)

1,530

2,528

(37,573)















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (39,481)

1,530

2,528

(35,423)















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders - basic and diluted (0.11)









(0.10) Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (0.33)









(0.30)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share 370,590,545









370,590,545































*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by

the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and

dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the

treasury stock method.

