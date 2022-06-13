Go Cordless: DEWALT Shares Top Tips for Residential Contractors Seeking to Boost Productivity During Peak Building Season

World's largest tool brand shares top three tips for modernizing the jobsite of the future

TOWSON, Md., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, total new housing starts rose more than 15% from 2020 to 1.60 million**, the most new starts recorded since 2006. Construction demand and spending are strong and with peak building season underway, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, shares its top three tips for homebuilders to maximize jobsite productivity and complete projects on-time and on-budget.

With peak building season underway, DEWALT, a leader in total jobsite solutions, shares its top three tips for homebuilders to maximize jobsite productivity and complete projects on-time and on-budget. (PRNewswire)

"The last two years have seen unprecedented changes and growth in the U.S. housing market during which new trends for homebuilders have emerged with higher demand for faster, safer and more efficient equipment than ever before," said Allison Nicolaidis, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "The future is here – the construction industry is in a state of significant evolution, and we are committed to supporting the needs of contractors and homebuilders as we help them adapt to new products and technology to modernize their jobsites."

To help modernize the jobsite of the future, DEWALT shares the following tips for residential contractors:

1. Embrace a Cordless Jobsite

DEWALT recommends choosing battery-operated tools which provide the performance of a corded product, with the freedom and convenience of a cordless tool making builders more efficient. The benefits of cordless tools come from greater portability, improved runtime and worktime as well as several safety enhancements. Without auxiliary hoses, cords, tanks or generators required to operate cordless tools, workers can skip exhausting and time-consuming set up and break down processes and move freely about the jobsite without relocating cumbersome equipment.

Going cordless decreases the likelihood of tangling and tripping hazards and eliminates the hassle of keeping cords out of blade lines and busy walking paths. Cordless tools have also made significant strides as it relates to user safety, particularly those performing heavy-duty applications through dust containment, prevention of bind-up situations, and protection against damaging prolonged vibration. In addition, the extended runtime and consistency of battery-operated tools provides prolonged uninterrupted work time while assistive features like mechanisms to clear jams and reload indicators, which keep builders on task, for longer.

2. Upgrade With High-Power Technology

To help drive productivity, builders can not only expand their portfolio of cordless tools, but upgrade the battery technology that powers them. DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry, known as DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Batteries. While side-by-side cylindrical cells leave space between the units, flat, stacked cells neatly align maximizing the limited space within compact battery housing. These pouch cell batteries are dramatically smaller and lighter, without sacrificing performance providing users with:

More power enabling broad application capabilities and fast performance with cordless tools

More compact and lighter in weight, providing tool maneuverability, high precision and reduced fatigue when used in tight workspaces

Significantly increased lifespan providing more overall investment value

3. Simplify With End-To-End, Connected Solutions

Builders should also evaluate their full ecosystem of equipment to consider the benefits of more recently available items like connected products and software solutions, and advances in accessories, storage and lifestyle products that can significantly improve worksite operations. For example, the common challenge of inventory management can be seamlessly managed with software that monitors and assigns jobsite inventory to optimize productivity, saving time and budget. This technology allows equipment data to be read by mobile devices or gateways for larger sites, thereby mitigating the risk of lost or stolen tools.

Power tool accessories like bits, blades and screwdriving attachments have shown vast improvement in performance through innovative new materials, coatings and manufacturing processes. Storage offers organization to users and plays an important role in productivity through tool protection and maneuverability. Finally, the jobsite is not complete without lifestyle products like radios, coolers, and fans that work create a better environment for everyone on the job and round out the family of battery-operated products used every day in construction.

The modernized jobsite is here. For more information on innovative tools and technology, visit: dewalt.com/total-trade-solutions.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**https://www.census.gov/construction/nrc/pdf/newresconst.pdf

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

DEWALT Media Contact:

Emily Noto

Director, Public Relations

(443) 564-7446

Emily.Noto@sbdinc.com

DEWALT logo. (PRNewsFoto/DEWALT) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEWALT