DMI Appoints Trey Theimer as Chief Growth Officer

BETHESDA, Md. , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announces the appointment of Trey Theimer to its executive leadership team as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Ms. Theimer will be responsible for developing and implementing DMI's growth strategy and driving business development, sales, and marketing efforts, adding to the company's current growth trajectory as a recognized leader in digital enterprise services.

"Trey joins us at an exciting time in our journey as we continue to grow and accelerate the next-generation of DMI's market leadership across the public and private sector space," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "Trey is a results-oriented leader that brings a successful track record of creating and leading winning capture strategies with a commitment to providing superior client satisfaction. With this addition, we will be able to further maximize the impact of our growth investments and further expand the value we bring to our clients."

"Differentiating through digital technology requires having the right capabilities, culture, and infrastructure, and that is exactly why I am so enthusiastic about joining DMI," said Theimer. "Being part of a company that brings such a unique ability to provide next-gen technology innovation, human-centric design, and commercial best practices to their government clients, while also being able to deliver unmatched security, reliability and performance is an exciting place to be. I am thrilled to be joining this incredibly talented team during their next phase of growth."

Ms. Theimer brings over 25 years of experience in business development and operations across the commercial, federal civilian, defense, intelligence, international and state and local markets. She was previously the Chief Growth Officer at Serco, and has held leadership positions at Peraton, Accenture, Deloitte and General Dynamics (previously CSC). Trey is a graduate of Clemson University, holding a Bachelor of Science Degree from the College of Business and Behavioral Science. She is currently serving her final term on the Board of Directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council.

About DMI

DMI, an OceanSound Partners company, is a global leader in digital strategy, design, transformation, and support. Consultants at the core, DMI brings a collaborative, human-centric approach combined with deep industry and technology expertise to help clients navigate their unique digital journey and shape what's next. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises, various state and local government agencies and all fifteen U.S. federal departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as market leader as well as a Top Workplace in the USA, The Washington Post and India. www.DMInc.com

