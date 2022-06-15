GreenPower Hosts Educational Display and Demonstration of All-Electric School Buses and Commercial Vehicles at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today hosted an event at the U.S. Capitol demonstrating its lineup of electric school buses including GreenPower's Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST and flagship commercial electric transit vehicle, the EV Star .

GreenPower hosted members of Congress, West Virginia state delegates, school district personnel and the general public to review the health benefits of electric vehicles for our children and communities, the safety and reliability of zero-emission school buses, and various funding programs available to school districts. Participants were able to learn about the BEAST, Nano BEAST and EV Star, as well as the opportunity to speak with lawmakers on investing in advanced mobility, U.S. manufacturing and healthier communities.

"We are honored to showcase GreenPower's purpose-built electric vehicles alongside esteemed officials in Washington D.C. today," said Brendan Riley, President and Director of GreenPower. "It is heartening that so many federal, state, and local officials have taken such an active interest in not only the obvious environmental benefits of zero-emission electric school bus advancements, but the tremendous health advantages for our children and our communities."

The event featured remarks from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA). In addition, West Virginia State Senate President and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair, State Delegates Paul Espinosa and Christopher Toney, and Federal Funds and Grants Director of the WV Dept. of Economic Development, Vic Sprouse spoke at the event.

"Our delegation is happy to represent the state of West Virginia in partnership with GreenPower at the U.S. Capitol in support of electrifying the transportation network and bringing environmentally sustainable vehicles to our streets," said Senate President and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair. "With rebates of up to $375,000 currently available as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, school districts need to make the move to upgrade to electric school buses like the GreenPower BEAST."

Attendees also heard from the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition and Moms Clean Air Force.

GreenPower is committed to providing innovative, technology forward, purpose-built vehicles to the market and accelerated adoptions of zero-emission vehicles means a healthier and more sustainable environment for our communities and for the future.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean School Bus Program

Last month, GreenPower announced the BEAST and Nano BEAST all-electric school buses are eligible for rebates under the EPA Clean School Bus program which will provide five billion dollars over five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models to help bring healthier transportation solutions to students around the country. Under the EPA program, qualified purchasers of GreenPower's Type D BEAST all-electric school bus are eligible for a rebate of up to $375,000 and up to $285,000 for GreenPower's Type A Nano BEAST all-electric school bus. Online applications will close on August 19, 2022.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

