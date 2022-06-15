U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT NAMES CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL NEW ORLEANS AMONG THE TOP 50 CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS NATIONWIDE

This first-time U.S. News & World Report ranking for Children's Hospital includes Top 50 ranking for two pediatric specialties – Urology and Nephrology.

NEW ORLEANS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital New Orleans has been recognized as a Best Children's Hospital for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 16th year, are designed to assist families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

This prestigious, first-time ranking for Children's Hospital New Orleans includes Top 50 ranking nationally in two pediatric specialties, Urology and Nephrology. Children's Hospital New Orleans is also proud to be recognized among the Best Children's Hospital's in U.S. News & World Report's Southeastern Regional rankings, tied for 15 in the Southeast Region out of 43 children's hospitals.

"As a first-time participant in the U.S. News & World report ranking program and rigorous survey process, Children's Hospital New Orleans is incredibly proud to be ranked among the top 50 children's hospitals in the nation," said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Children's Hospital New Orleans. "This first-ever ranking reflects our unwavering commitment to provide the highest quality of specialized pediatric care to children across Louisiana and the Gulf South."

For 2022-23, U. S. News ranked the top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties : cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery and urology. For the second year, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings.

"Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "The Best Children's Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care."

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as health equity and available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children's hospitals in early 2022 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations as well as available clinical resources, compliance with best practices, and efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion among patients and staff in 2022.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups.

"The strict eligibility criteria of U.S. News and World Report's ranking program ensures they are only evaluating hospitals that regularly treat complex cases and therefore have the experience to provide high-quality care," said Mark W. Kline, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Physician in Chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans. "When parents choose to receive care at Children's Hospital, they can feel confident knowing that our teams are continuously focused on delivering the best possible patient outcomes."

The urology program at Children's Hospital New Orleans, ranked the #4 urology program in the Southeast Region by U.S. News & World Report, cares for children from across Louisiana and the Gulf South, with 8,200 patient visits in 2021 alone, and more than 1,300 surgical cases. The team of pediatric urologists brings more than 35 years of medical and surgical experience to care for children with urologic needs. The team utilizes traditional and emerging technology to take care of the entire spectrum of urinary tract and genital issues from infancy to adulthood, including minimally invasive surgery. Regional leaders in their field, the team is active in research and is actively involved in training the next generation of urologists at LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine in the principles of best pediatric urologic care.

The nephrology program at Children's Hospital New Orleans, staffed by expert providers from both LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, offers comprehensive evaluation and treatment for children and adolescents with kidney and urinary tract disorders such as nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, congenital malformations, cystic kidneys and kidney failure; urinary tract infections; urine abnormalities such as protein or blood in urine; and fluid, electrolyte and acid-base disorders. Children's Hospital provides all end-stage renal disease services, including chronic kidney disease care, all types of dialysis, and kidney transplantation. Children's Hospital is also proud to serve as Louisiana's only pediatric dialysis program, performing 6,630 lifesaving dialysis treatments in 2021. Since 1995, the hospital has performed more than 200 kidney transplants.

For more information about Children's Hospital New Orleans, visit chnola.org.

