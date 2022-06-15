Verywell Health Launches First Digital Issue With Cover Star Jonathan Van Ness

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health , announced the launch of its debut digital issue, a new editorial initiative that dives into important issues to help readers and their loved ones prioritize their health. Verywell Health's inaugural edition, titled The Preventive Health Issue , is compiled of 16 original stories, including an interview with Jonathan Van Ness , that highlight the real stories, medical experts, and tools for getting your health back on track.

Jonathan Van Ness Covers Verywell Health's The Preventive Health Issue (PRNewswire)

"During the pandemic, many Americans reported delaying or skipping medical care, which in turn can result in poorer health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations," said Sara Michael, SVP & Group GM, Health at Dotdash Meredith. "To combat this, Verywell Health launched its first digital issue to inform and motivate people to re-engage with their health-care providers, and provide actionable steps for building a lasting lifestyle that puts their well-being first."

The Preventive Health Issue is headlined by TV personality and bestselling author, Jonathan Van Ness, as its cover star. Van Ness is an impassioned advocate on life-saving care for the LGBTQ+ community, and an outspoken ally for those living with HIV (including themself) so they may receive better access to preventive treatments. In addition to a candid interview with the Queer Eye star, readers will find information on annual cancer screenings, tips for oral health care, the importance of routine vaccinations, and more. The issue further takes readers through personal stories from people living with different health conditions, and an expert corner with insights from frontline workers.

"As a physician, I've seen firsthand how health behaviors and conversations have shifted, creating new challenges for patients and an onslaught of misinformation," said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer, Verywell Health. "To help guide readers during times they need most, our new Verywell Health digital issues provide straightforward information, and answer vital questions that empower our audience to take a proactive role in their health."

For more information and to read Verywell Health's The Preventive Health Issue , visit here.

About Verywell

The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Mind , Verywell Fit , and Verywell Family , take a human approach to health content, through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics. More than 38 million people visit the award-winning Verywell sites each month to answer their most pressing health, wellness, and parenting questions, and receive trustworthy information needed to make important health decisions. Verywell is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

Verywell Health (PRNewswire)

