THE BEST-SELLING GAME OF LIFE 2 LAUNCHES ON PLAYSTATION 4 AND 5 - DOWNLOAD NOW

- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is an evolution of the original classic family-friendly board game, already downloaded over 4 million times

- PlayStation 4 and 5 owners can play with their friends and family on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch with cross-platform multiplayer

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-selling life simulation game, The Game of Life 2, launches today, 16 June 2022, for PlayStation 4 and 5! With more than 4 million downloads on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch, it's received over 316 million views on YouTube and Twitch.

To celebrate the launch, players who buy the game or any DLCs can save 20% and receive a FREE PlayStation Gamer Peg Outfit!

This digital sequel builds on Hasbro's classic and much-loved board game, The Game of Life, played by over 50 million people worldwide. With an added crossroad players can leave important decisions until later in the game, and with points for Knowledge and Happiness as well as wealth there's more ways to win!

Michael Willis, CO-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: "Launching The Game of Life 2 on PlayStation is a huge milestone for the game and for us as a company. We're providing yet another platform for people to play one of the most popular games in the world, making it easier to spend time with their friends and family across mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC and now PlayStation 4 and 5."

Hasbro's Eugene Evans, SVP of Business Development and Digital Licensing said: "We're pleased with Marmalade Game Studio's efforts to extend the reach of one of our beloved brands with the introduction of The Game of Life 2 for PlayStation. As part of Hasbro's Brand Blueprint strategy, we are always looking to excite our consumers and create new connections and experiences for our fans around the world."

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is $29.99/€29.99/£24.99 on the PlayStation Store. For launch week, PlayStation Plus Subscribers save 20% on The Game of Life 2 and all DLCs.

