Marco Della Torre Named CEO of Two Sigma's Venn Platform

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma today announced that it has appointed Marco Della Torre as CEO of Venn, its portfolio analytics platform. In this newly created role, Della Torre will lead the product and business development of Venn, drawing from his nearly two decades of experience leading high-growth technology companies.

"As Venn continues to expand its offering to meet the evolving needs of multi-asset investors in their investment decision making, we believe now is the time to bolster our leadership team with a chief executive at the helm," said Carter Lyons, Chief Business Officer at Two Sigma. "Marco has a proven track record of successfully scaling operations and driving innovation at technology companies at all stages, and we are excited to partner with him as we look to Venn's next phase of growth."

Della Torre most recently served as Chief Product & Innovation Officer of Forge Global, a private securities marketplace and data platform, where he oversaw the company's product strategy and roadmap. Prior to Forge, Della Torre was Chief Technology Officer of Derive Systems, an automotive technology company, where he led all technology and architected the product strategy for the company's expansion into the enterprise segment. Before that, he served as the lead technologist in the office of the Chief Marketing Officer at Intel. Earlier in his career, Della Torre co-founded Basis, a health and fitness platform acquired by Intel in 2014.

"Two Sigma has built a leading portfolio analytics platform that leverages aspects of the powerful quantitative approach central to the firm's financial sciences DNA," Della Torre added. "I am excited to join the team and accelerate Venn's leadership in empowering investors to understand and navigate their portfolio risks and positioning in a modern, data-driven, and intuitive way."

Della Torre holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering and a Master of Biomedical Engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

To learn more about Venn by Two Sigma, please visit venn.twosigma.com

About Venn by Two Sigma

Venn is Two Sigma's portfolio analytics platform used by asset owners, asset managers, and advisors. Venn applies Two Sigma's expertise in research, data science, and technology to modernize the analytics experience for institutional investors, helping them embrace a quantitative approach to multi-asset portfolio risk and investment decision making. The tools available in Venn help investors perform factor-based risk analysis to inform manager due diligence, investment evaluation, and portfolio construction.

Two Sigma Investor Solutions, LP ("TSIS") operates Venn. Venn is separate and the services it offers are different from those of its affiliates. Nothing in this press release or on Venn is or should be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or other instrument. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma is a financial sciences company, combining rigorous inquiry, data analysis, and invention to solve the toughest challenges in investment management, insurance, securities, private equity, and venture capital. Founded in 2001 by David Siegel and John Overdeck, Two Sigma employs over 1600 creative minds, and has offices in New York, Houston, Portland, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more Information visit twosigma.com

