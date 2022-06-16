New book by author Shelmina Babai Abji available June 21st

A blueprint for women to transform their career and fast track into leadership roles

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Show Your Worth: Eight Intentional Strategies for Women To Emerge as Leaders at Work, business leader and empowerment speaker Shelmina Babai Abji shares how she learned from her trials, tribulations and triumphs to achieve success and become one of the highest-ranking women of color at IBM.

Shelmina grew up in a small town called Mwanza in Tanzania that didn't even have education past tenth grade. Her mother had a fourth grade education and had her first child when she was fifteen. Shelmina had to first leave her home, then her continent to become the first person in her family to graduate college.

When she started her career, there was no one in the room who looked like her, much less in leadership. She found herself afraid to speak in meetings. She undermined her capabilities and underestimated her worth—she felt underrepresented, undereducated, and underexperienced.

There was no blueprint for her to achieve success.

She discovered eight intentional strategies which enabled her to become a Vice President at IBM, all while raising two kids as a single mother.

Today, she has mentored thousands of young women, and they continue to face the same struggles she did. There's still no blueprint for success. Most advice for women to succeed in business comes from folks who are not relatable to them. They inspired her to write this book.

77% of women say the biggest obstacle to gender equity in the workplace is the lack of information on how to advance. Only 41% of women surveyed, as opposed to 64% of men, said they have a network of coaches, mentors, and sponsors offering them career guidance. (Working Mother Research Institute)

With humor and tough love, her book is a deep dive into how women can use intentional strategies to transform obstacles into opportunity and create a fast track for leadership. It's also a vulnerable exploration of Shelmina's struggles as an immigrant and a single mother, with additional personal stories from high-powered women such as Gwendolyn Sykes, CFO- US Secret Services and Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer, Microsoft.

With this book, every woman can create her own definition of success, show her worth, and rise into leadership roles.

"In Show Your Worth, Shelmina beautifully shares a blueprint for how women can emerge as leaders in their fields. From showcasing the importance of women supporting other women to digging deep in difficult times, Shelmina's own story of empowerment and the powerful insights she's learned along the way can help inspire a new generation of female leaders."

—Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International

"The framework Shelmina lays out in Show Your Worth, helps women navigate the all-too-common career challenges and pitfalls we have all faced. This book should be in every woman's hand to ensure we close the gender gap in Corporate America."

—Deidra Merriwether, Chief Financial Officer, W. W. Grainger

As an Engineering manager in technology, a single mom, an immigrant, and a woman of color, Shelmina's guidance will help me scale new heights. If I had this book early in my career, it would have been a game changer.

—Kavita Ryali, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft

Show Your Worth releases on June 21 by McGraw Hill.

Shelmina is a public speaker and experienced mentor who gives dynamic, deeply personal interviews. She loves to share her story and her wisdom. She can be contacted for interviews at connect@shelmina.com

