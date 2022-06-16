Sesame Software Announces High-Volume Data Connector for Marketo to Integrate and Replicate Data to Any Data Warehouse

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software , the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced a new high-volume data connector for Marketo . With Relational Junction , you can easily integrate Marketo with cloud applications and relational databases to the data warehouse of your choice. This connector empowers marketers and data teams to improve the quality of their data, eliminate silos, and uncover new insights into marketing performance.

Relational Junction Data Warehouse and Integration (PRNewsFoto/Sesame Software, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Relational Junction provides Marketo users with the ability to sync data for a complete view of the customer lifecycle.

Modern-Day Marketers

Marketo users work with a full stack of different technology platforms daily and collecting, analyzing, and making sense of all that data can be difficult. Relational Junction solves this problem by enabling users to easily integrate Marketo with various platforms. With Relational Junction, you can have all your data in a single source of truth to explore new correlations and get thoughtful insights about your marketing and business performance.

Relational Junctions Key Benefits:

Easily access, discover, replicate and integrate Marketo data with adjacent enterprise systems — such as databases, ERP and CRM systems, and custom applications

Connect and unify all of your Marketo data to the destination of your choice for a complete view of your critical business data across your entire organization

Move data at the fastest possible data movement with hyper-threaded high-volume data connectors

Keep your data fresh with automated data syncs for timely insights and accurate reporting

Launch in minutes with no coding, data mapping, or maintenance

Relational Junction for Marketo

Ultimately, Relational Junction's data connector for Marketo allows data teams to get to their data faster and data engineers to work on higher-value projects.

"Relational Junction breaks the data engineering bottleneck by offering patented hyper-threaded technology that ensures the fastest possible data movement for Marketo. With simple click-and-load deployment, Relational Junction will have you up and running faster than any other traditional ETL tool." - says Rick Banister, CEO of Sesame Software.

The platform's scalable architecture evolves and updates with organization-spanning data needs that continuously change. Knowing data is always fresh and up to date allows for new ways to customize messaging and drive better customer experiences with more targeted and informed campaigns.

To learn more about how Relational Junction allows you to seamlessly flow data across Marketo and any data source or application in your tech stack, request a demo .

About Sesame Software

Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction data platform offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. Learn more today !

