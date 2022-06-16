Washington Trust Shreds More Than 25 Tons of Materials at Free Community Shred Days

WESTERLY, R.I., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company's Community Shred Days resulted in the shredding of 25 tons of sensitive documentation, such as tax returns, financial statements and other materials, for local residents. By collecting and recycling the shredded material, the Shred Days helped to save important natural resources and lessen industrial waste:

Washington Trust's Shred Day events collected 25 tons of recyclable material and helped to save important natural resources and lessen industrial waste. (PRNewswire)

Cubic yards of landfill diverted: 76

Gallons of water saved: 178,500

Trees saved: 434

Barrels of oil saved: 50

The events were held free-of-charge at six of the Bank's local branches on April 9 and May 21, 2022. The Shred Days reinforce Washington Trust's commitment to helping customers protect their private data from fraud and generate an awareness of the Bank's sustainability efforts to preserve our environment for future generations.

In addition to these sustainability efforts, Washington Trust is committed to minimizing the organization's environmental impact by offering online and mobile banking, paperless e-statements, as well as investments in energy efficient lighting, fixtures and design at the Bank's office and branch locations.

At the free Shred Days, Washington Trust also collected more than 2,000 personal hygiene items and $1,200 in support of Amenity Aid's mission. The funds and personal hygiene items help to support Amenity Aid's work to improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations such as those served by homeless shelters, food pantries, veteran support agencies, domestic violence shelters and more.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company