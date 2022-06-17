Force Therapeutics Selected to Optimize Care Delivery at Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Digital care management platform will help Constitution Surgery Alliance standardize best practices across multiple facilities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Force Therapeutics announced that Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), an operator of 21 ambulatory surgical centers throughout the Northeast, is implementing its digital care management platform to reduce cost and quality variation for all total joint replacements and spinal surgeries. The Force Therapeutics platform delivers video-based education and virtual physical therapy, while providing clinicians with real-time progress updates for proactive monitoring of patients' recovery.

CSA will launch the Force platform at three surgery centers affiliated with Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn.: the Hartford Surgery Center, Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center, and Glastonbury Surgery Center. Following national trends, approximately 40% of Hartford Hospital's orthopedic surgery volume is moving from the inpatient setting to outpatient surgery centers. While the three facilities currently complete an estimated 800 annual total joint and spine procedures, volume is soon expected to rise to approximately 2,000 procedures per year.

"The Force platform will help us develop a scalable, best-practices model for outpatient orthopedic procedures that centers on the value of virtual patient education and data analysis," said Kris Mineau, president and CEO of Constitution Surgery Alliance. "By tracking performance at the procedure, facility, and population levels, CSA will have the data it needs to demonstrate superior or equivalent clinical outcomes, which will in turn drive surgeon recruitment and greater volume for our ambulatory surgery centers."

By March 2023, CSA will implement the Force Therapeutics platform at two additional surgery centers, with plans to expand geographically to centers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Leadership will leverage the platform to support the organization's pursuit of advanced orthopedic accreditation by the Joint Commission as it builds an orthopedic Center of Excellence program. The Force platform averages high collection rates of 89% of preoperative and 88% of postoperative patient-reported outcomes and facilitates automatic data reporting to national registries.

"As an orthopedic surgeon, I'm thrilled that my same-day surgery patients will have direct access to their care teams through the Force platform," said Dr. Robert Carangelo, director of Hip and Knee Arthroplasty at the Bone and Joint Institute at Hartford Healthcare and director of Arthroplasty at Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (OASC). "The platform helps us create a cohesive patient experience, as the patient's preoperative education, care path, and virtual therapy are all evidence-based and provider-driven. Our patients know they can message us at any time with questions."

Orthopedic surgeons who already use the Force platform at Hartford Hospital advocated for its selection by CSA, as they were familiar with the software's benefits and ease of use. The platform's early identification of at-risk patients helps clinicians provide targeted interventions to patients in need of additional support, reducing the risk of complications while enabling better workload balancing. The tool also drives high levels of patient engagement across the episode of care, which allows practices to collect relevant data on key performance indicators such as length of stay, patient satisfaction, and readmission.

"We're pleased to be selected as Constitution Surgery Alliance's partner in quality orthopedic care," said Bronwyn Spira, founder and CEO of Force Therapeutics. "The Force platform will help CSA's surgery centers optimize how they run and manage their practices. By standardizing clinical pathways, Force will help these sites improve outcomes, minimize additional costs, and deliver a first-class patient experience."

