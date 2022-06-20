InventHelp Inventor Develops Arm-Powered Scooter (FJK-157)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to power a scooter with your arms instead of your legs," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the TWICE FIT. My design would be fun to ride and would provide a great upper body workout in the process."

The invention provides a unique way to power and control a scooter. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scooters that are powered by the legs. As a result, it enables the user to engage the upper body muscles while riding a scooter and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

