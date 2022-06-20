Mister Car Wash Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

TUCSON, Ariz., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time this year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mister. This year, 82% of employees said it's a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mister Car Wash is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

More than 3,000 Mister Car Wash employees responded to the survey, which asked questions about the work environment, culture, inclusion, growth opportunities, and work relationships.

"Our employees deserve to come to work each day and feel respected and valued. We work hard to prioritize them, and we know that we can only succeed if we continue to invest in our people," said Anna Zappia, Vice President of Human Resources.

Mister prides itself on making people-centered decisions at every turn, with the understanding that the greatest investment a company can make is in its people. Employees are offered comprehensive benefits that include health care, paid time off, parental leave, 401k, and stock ownership opportunities.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness, and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit mistercarwash.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

