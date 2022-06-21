Enverus Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Workplace accolades continue to mount for leading energy SaaS and data analytics company

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, is proud to announce that it has been certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for 2022-23. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and with offices around the globe, Enverus has been certified in Canada, India, Spain, the U.K. and U.S.

Enverus is a certified Great Place to Work in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

This prestigious certification is based on a survey on what current employees say about their experience working at Enverus, and a culture brief highlighting the company's culture and competitive benefits. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed said Enverus is a great place to work.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Enverus is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Retaining top talent, especially in today's hyper competitive market and amid 'the great resignation' era, is a universal challenge for companies big and small," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. "To have 84% of our employees respond so favorably is unbelievably gratifying and speaks to the culture our team has worked so hard to create. We pride ourselves on creating an environment where the whole person can thrive, both personally and professionally. It's a privilege to be leading these incredible, talented individuals who remain unwavering in their commitment creating the future of energy."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Want to join our growing team? Explore career opportunities at Enverus today!

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com.

Enverus logo (PRNewsfoto/Enverus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enverus