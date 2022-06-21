HEALTHGRADES NAMES TOP HOSPITALS NATIONWIDE FOR DELIVERING BEST-IN-CLASS PATIENT EXPERIENCE

Healthgrades presents the 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ to nearly 400 hospitals who prioritize and excel in patient experience.

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades , the #1 website Americans use to find care, today announced the recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals* and this year's awards recognize 399 hospitals, representing the top 15% across the nation, that prioritize and excel in providing a best-in-class experience for their patients.1

Among this year's Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipients are nine hospitals that improved patient experience across nine measures, and 130 recipients that improved across five or more measures. Hays Medical Center in Kansas and Penn Highlands Elk in Pennsylvania stand out among this year's recipients as the only hospitals with patient experience gains across all 10 measures.

"It's no surprise that patient experience in our healthcare systems has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's exceptional that nearly 400 hospitals received top marks in patient experience," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in keeping the patient experience front and center even through challenging times."

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital's own patients. Survey questions focus on patients' perspectives of their care in the hospital, with topics including:

Overall rating Recommendation to family and friends Communication with doctors Communication with nurses Responsiveness of hospital staff Communication about medicines Cleanliness Noise levels in patient rooms Discharge information Care transition

The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

"Factors like cleanliness and responsiveness of staff are extremely important when it comes to the overall patient experience," said Burt Kann, EVP and Head of Product at Healthgrades. "Our mission at Healthgrades is to provide patients with the information and tools they need in order to choose the right hospital and doctor for their needs."

With tools like hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. Visit this page to view the full list of award recipients and find the hospital that's right for you. Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

1. Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Hospitals in the bottom 20% for overall clinical quality were excluded from consideration.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.

Healthgrades is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business, which has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthline, Healthgrades, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy. Each month, RV Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.

Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com or learn more about our health system solutions at healthgrades.com/partners .

