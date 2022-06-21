Instrumental Inc. Announces Three Key Hires to Fuel Growth to Optimize Manufacturing

Following Series C funding, Instrumental Inc. hires engineering, product and sales leaders

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrumental Inc., the leader in manufacturing optimization software, today announced it has made three key hires to further develop its AI-backed manufacturing optimization platform. Leaders in engineering, product and sales will fuel Instrumental Inc.'s growth as it helps companies save millions through improving failure analysis and reducing downtime on manufacturing lines.

The three new hires include the following individuals.

Scott Doan , Vice President of Sales, joins Instrumental Inc. from IBM, where he was a worldwide sales leader. He brings 20 years of experience building and leading high performance teams that have exceeded growth objectives by 2-10x. He has also run teams at early stage software companies in consumer electronics and manufacturing.

David Garver , Vice President of Product Management, joins Instrumental Inc. from Medallia, where he led the platform and administration product organizations for the Medallia Experience Cloud (MEC). He led his team to build the tools that powered Medallia's transition from a fully managed-services solution to a SaaS platform.

Stephen Ripley , Vice President of Engineering, has two decades of experience growing and leading engineering teams both at early stage growth start-ups and at scale. He led the growth of MyNewPlace's engineering team to build one of the largest multi-family internet listing systems, and joins Instrumental Inc. following a role as VP of engineering and product at Starcity.

"Manufacturing leaders have accepted a certain threshold of chaos when they're fighting fires on the line, and many feel powerless to stop it. Scott, Dave and Stephen are helping us to continue building an industry-defining manufacturing optimization platform that prevents those fires from happening and allows customers to build better products and ship on time," said Anna-Katrina Shedletsky, CEO and founder of Instrumental Inc.

This hiring announcement follows Instrumental Inc.'s $50 million Series C funding, and launch of Instrumental Correlations, a feature that detects anomalies and automatically identifies correlations between defects and potential failure modes. Instrumental Inc.'s manufacturing optimization platform has identified hundreds of defect types for customers, and helps customers see up to 43 percent reduction in rework, identify defects in a day or less and triple the impact of their engineering teams. Instrumental Inc. is hiring across all teams. Visit the career page to view open roles.

About Instrumental Inc.

Instrumental is the leading core infrastructure provider for companies optimizing their manufacturing processes. The world's most admired brands, including Axon, Bose, Cisco Meraki, Honeywell and SolarEdge, rely on Instrumental's cloud platform and purpose-built AI to accelerate time-to-market, improve yields, eliminate rework and save engineering time. Instrumental is mission-driven to support global engineering and operations as they eliminate waste and deliver better products, faster than ever before. Instrumental was founded in 2015 by ex-Apple product design engineers Anna-Katrina Shedletsky and Samuel Weiss. To view open roles, visit instrumental.com/careers .

