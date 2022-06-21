SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BHVN, SWCH, ETTX, and TVTY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds. If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SWCH by funds managed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SWCH shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of SWCH common stock owned. If you own SWCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swch

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ETTX by Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ETTX shareholders will receive $2.20 in cash for each share of ETTX common stock owned. If you own ETTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ettx

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TVTY by funds managed by Stone Point Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TVTY shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of TVTY common stock owned. If you own TVTY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tvty

