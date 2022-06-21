Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show Exhibitors Donate 112,000 Pounds of Specialty Food to City Harvest

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Summer Fancy Food Show ran from June 12-14 at the Javits Center, and featured more than 1,900 companies from around the world. On the final day of the Show, exhibitors donated their surplus specialty food to City Harvest. This year, nearly 200 City Harvest volunteers collected 112,000 pounds of meat, cheese, specialty groceries, beverages, confections, and snacks.

"Combating hunger through food recovery is a longstanding endeavor for our organization," said Jennifer Carney, Director, Tradeshow Operations, for the SFA. "City Harvest is a longtime partner that highlights the importance of community involvement for the specialty food industry."

"The Summer Fancy Food Show is one of the biggest and most important food rescues City Harvest undertakes each year," said Jenna Harris, Associate Director of Donor Relations & Supply Chain for City Harvest. "This year, we were able to rescue more than 112,000 pounds of incredible gourmet food and immediately deliver it -- free of charge -- to food pantries and soup kitchens across New York City. From artisan meats and cheeses to delectable desserts and gourmet beverages, the food we rescued from the Summer Fancy Food Show helped feed thousands of our New York neighbors in need. We are so grateful for the continued partnership with the Specialty Food Association."

The Summer Fancy Food Show was a trade-only event; the next Show, the Winter Fancy Food Show, will take place January 15-17 in Las Vegas. To learn more, click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

ABOUT CITY HARVEST

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. As the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will rescue more than 100 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to nearly 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org .

