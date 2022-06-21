Systems Planning and Analysis Selected as a 2022 Washington Post Top Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For nine consecutive years, Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the Washington D.C. Area.

"On behalf of the entire SPA team and for the ninth year in a row, I am honored to accept this recognition from The Washington Post as a Top Workplace," said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine. "SPA is a special place to work. For 50 years our employees have been known for their expertise, high quality work, and unwavering commitment to our clients' missions and our nation's security. I want to thank every team member for all they do for SPA and our customers," he added.

The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces are determined by anonymous employee feedback to a survey conducted by an independent research firm.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

