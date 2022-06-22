ASHLEY PARTNERS WITH RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES NEW YORK METRO TO SUPPORT FAMILIES WITH SICK CHILDREN

Furniture Donation to local emergency shelters as part of Summer Campaign launch

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro, Ashley has donated over $16,000 in summer-inspired furniture and accessories to a local NYC-based temporary housing organization for pediatric cancer patients. Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) New York Metro is a non-profit located in New Hyde Park, serving the New York Metro community and beyond, recognized for over 35 years providing temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients along with their families. The House can accommodate 42 families. This organization operates solely on donations and ensures that they provide a "home away from home."

Ashley (PRNewswire)

"We are so grateful for the tremendous generosity shown by our friends at Ashley. After a long day at the hospital, a comfortable environment makes all the difference for our resident families," said Matt Campo, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro.

On June 14th, as the warm sun-filled days have arrived, Ashley celebrated the beginning of summer with their "Summer Runs Wild", event in New York City. Guests were invited to a private terrace in Midtown between the city lights and skyscrapers for a summer-inspired mixology experience, furnished with Ashley furniture and accessories, inspiring guests to reimagine their favorite spaces with refreshed and re-energized looks. All the furniture and accessories that were featured in the event were donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro.

"It is a privilege for Ashley to be able to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro and donate our product to such an amazing facility that is aiding the local New York community and keeping families together while their children are undergoing medical treatment. Ashley's mission is to inspire the love of home, and enrich the lives of those around us, and being able to help furnish this facility will help to accomplish that," said Liz Dufresne, Manager of Experiential Marketing at Ashley. "We are confident that this furniture donation will help create a positive impact in the local New York City community."

About Ashley

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® New York Metro

RMHC New York Metro's mission is to build a community of compassionate care by creating and supporting programs that directly improve the health and well-being of sick children and their families. Thousands of families with sick children travel to the greater New York area each year to find lifesaving medical care. Many families lack accommodation near the hospital, as well as the financial resources needed to support their sick children. RMHC New York Metro extends its support for families with sick children through the operation of family-centered programs such as Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms. For more information on RMHC New York Metro programs, please visit rmhcnym.org.

