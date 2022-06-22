Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Lexington - Leestown

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Lexington, Kentucky, located in Townley Center Shoppes next to Domino's Pizza. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/LexingtonLeestown.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices, and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at Lexington – Leestown, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.

"As clinic manager, I look forward to serving the Lexington community in which I live," said Cameron Richey, PT, DPT, CSCS and Clinic Manager of Athletico Lexington – Leestown. "My team at Athletico will provide individuals with a place to go for improving their quality of life, decreasing pain and learning how to properly move."

Services available at Athletico Lexington – Leestown include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

Blood flow restriction rehabilitation – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes. – Blood flow restriction rehabilitation (BFR) uses a specialized inflatable device on an exercising extremity. It is inflated to a specific pressure intermittently to reduce blood flow to the area of the body. BFR technology minimizes the effects of limited extremity use, shortens rehab time, and has been shown to enhance outcomes.

Additionally, Athletico Lexington – Leestown:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Does not require a physician referral or prescription to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Lexington – Leestown

129 Towne Center Dr., Suite 129

Lexington, KY 40511

Phone: 859-977-9499

www.athletico.com/LexingtonLeestown

LexingtonLeestown@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

Media Contact:

Dana Andreoli

Athletico Physical Therapy

dana.andreoli@athletico.com

630-259-5156

Athletico Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athletico Physical Therapy