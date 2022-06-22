Leading Oregon Real Estate Agencies Join Forces to Form Largest Real Estate Company in State for Sales Volume Under Sotheby's International Realty Brand

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that its independently owned and operated affiliate, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty in Oregon, has merged with local firm, The Hasson Co., which achieved more than US$2.8 billion in sales volume in 2021. The partnership brings together two of the biggest real estate firms in Oregon that will now operate as Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty.

In 2021, the two companies achieved a combined total of US$6 billion in sales volume, and through the partnership, are now the largest real estate company in Oregon in terms of sales volume1. Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty will now consist of a total of 22 offices and 575 independent sales associates.

"The integration of Cascade Sotheby's International Realty and The Hasson Co. combines the prowess and renown of two leading real estate firms in Oregon," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "This strategic partnership solidifies their position as a leading residential real estate firm in the state of Oregon. I greatly look forward to supporting Deb, Steve, Lynae, and the entire Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty team."

"Our partnership with The Hasson Co. brings together the strengths and synergies of two established, family-run businesses," said Deb Tebbs, co-CEO of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty. "In addition to being affiliated with the most trusted and recognized real estate brand in the world, our clients know they can rely on us for global representation with a local family feel from listing to close."

As part of the merger, Steve Studley and Lynae Forbes will remain in place as Co-CEO and President, respectively. The strategic integration unites two well-respected, family-run organizations that will service the state of Oregon and southwest Washington region. The partnership expands the firm's service areas to include the cities of West Linn and Wilsonville, Oregon, and builds upon the company's existing locations in Portland; Ashland; Bend; Cannon Beach; Vancouver, Washington; and more.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty is part of the Peerage Realty Partners portfolio.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,000 offices in 78 countries and territories worldwide. In 2021, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $204 billion USD. Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

