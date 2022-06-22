NEW SCOOP! REMILK TO SAMPLE EXCLUSIVE ANITA GELATO FLAVOR AT FUTURE FOOD-TECH NY

Animal-Free Salted Caramel Pretzel Gelato made with Remilk Dairy Protein Offers a Sweet Taste of the Future

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilk, a global leader in the development and production of animal-free dairy, will churn up excitement at Future Food-Tech NY this week with an exclusive animal-free gelato made by NY-based boutique ice cream maker Anita. Remilk will be sampling Anita's Salted Caramel Pretzel Gelato made with Remilk dairy protein instead of traditional cow dairy. This special variety is vegan friendly and contains no lactose because of the Remilk non-animal dairy protein.

Aviv Wolff, Co-Founder and CEO of Remilk, giving Future Food-Tech NY attendees the inside scoop

Anita's trusted ice cream expertise and our exceptional dairy protein together demonstrate what's deliciously possible.

According to a recent poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of Remilk, 50% of non-vegan US Adults say ice cream is one of the top three foods holding them back from veganism. Anita's current vegan line of ice cream is made with soy instead of traditional cow dairy.

"At Remilk, we believe in the power of collaboration. It enables us to multiply the positive impact our product has on both people and planet," said Jason Rosenberg, Head of Business Development at Remilk. "The collaboration with Anita is further proof of our animal-free protein's ability to seamlessly replace traditional milk protein. Anita's trusted ice cream expertise and our exceptional dairy protein together demonstrate what's deliciously possible."

Talia Marder, Head of Marketing, Innovation and Communications at ANITA Group: "The group has been working since its inception to stay at the forefront of innovation and product development, thus leading global trends in the ice cream industry. The collaboration with Remilk on this exclusive sampling event will allow FFT participants to enjoy a taste of the future of ice cream, with ANITA's best-selling flavor, made with our unique recipe. We are excited about this opportunity to test and learn more about this groundbreaking innovation."

Remilk pioneered a yeast-based fermentation process that produces non-animal milk proteins that are identical to cow-derived milk proteins. Remilk proteins are indistinguishable from traditional dairy in taste and function, but are free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones.

Remilk will serve Salted Caramel Pretzel Gelato at the event, at 11 am and 2 pm each day.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur behind several business and social initiatives, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in Biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which requires a fraction of Earth's resources compared to traditional dairy, while dramatically increasing efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov plc. Total sample size was 1418 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 22nd -23rd March 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

Remilk partnered with Anita to create a special treat for Future Food-Tech NY attendees

REMILK™ RAISES $120 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING – SIGNALING ANIMAL-FREE DAIRY AT SCALE IS CLOSER THAN EVER

