Stoplight Recognized as a Leader in the API Design Report for G2 Summer 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoplight, the global API design company, announced its position as a market leader in the newly released G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report for API Design . Products in the Leader quadrant in the Grid® Report are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

API Design is the planning and architectural decisions you make when building an API, leading to a better user experience. Design maturity at an organization allows internal and external developers to more quickly and easily consume and use that organization's APIs.

Stoplight is listed among three other leaders in API Design, and 95% of Stoplight users rated it between 4-5 stars. 86% of users were likely to recommend Stoplight. Stoplight's highest-rated features included: design management, access control, and visibility. In addition, Stoplight was recognized with a high level of satisfaction for ease of doing business with, quality of support, and ease of set-up.

"We are pleased to be named a leader in the G2 Summer 2022 API Design report. APIs continue to play a necessary role in fundamentally transforming companies for the better. Leading that transformation with a design-first approach promotes innovation while also saving time, shortening the development cycle, and producing higher quality APIs," shares Stoplight CEO, Steve Rodda.

In addition to the placement in the G2 API Design Summer 2022 report, Stoplight received a variety of other recognitions and awards this year including the 2022 Open Source Contributor of the Year by Hackernoon, G2 Fastest Growing Products of 2022 , a 2022 Best Place to work by Built In Austin .

Stoplight has also experienced a record amount of growth in addition to user-driven recognition, nearly doubling in employee size since the previous year. In February of 2021, Stoplight secured another $11M round of follow-on Series A funding co-led by Next Coast Ventures and Bill Wood Ventures.

In order for Stoplight to qualify for inclusion in the G2 2022 Summer API Design Grid report, it had to meet the following criteria: the product must provide native tools to design and develop APIs, allow parallel development and team-wide visibility throughout the design process, and enable mocking for API prototyping.

Check out our blog to learn more about Stoplight's growth and recent recognitions.

About Stoplight

Stoplight is a global application programming interface (API) technology company offering a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and open source tools to design quality APIs and build scalable API programs. Stoplight's collaborative, cloud tools are built with the purpose for a design-first approach, with reusable components to deliver quicker time to market and more business value. Stoplight is remote-first and based in Austin, TX. To learn more, visit https://www.stoplight.io or follow us on Twitter @stoplightio

Contact:

Jenna Tocatlian

551-795-6808

stoplight@nextpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stoplight