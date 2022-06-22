Union Institute & University Alumna makes history

CINCINNATI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev. Betty Whitted Holley, Ph.D. made history last week. On June 14th, Dr. Holley was the first African American woman elected to serve as the Chair of the Board of the Commission on Accrediting at the Association of Theological Schools (ATS). The honor humbles the Union Institute & University Ph.D. graduate.

"This opportunity to be the first African American woman elected as Chair of the Board of Commission on Accrediting for ATS is humbling. To have my gifts, skills, and talents in theological education recognized by such a great entity as ATS that serves schools across the U.S. and Canada, means that opportunities for underserved communities and people of color are broadening. To give an opportunity of this nature to someone from Payne Theological Seminary, where I serve as Academic Dean and a full-tenured professor of ecological theology, also speaks volumes and gives light to what we are doing in theological education as the oldest stand-alone Historically Black Seminary in the United States."

Dr. Whitted Holley credits her doctoral studies at Union with her ability to look at the world through an interdisciplinary lens that expanded and deepened her knowledge and expertise. "Union truly prepared me by offering a plethora of opportunities, especially in racial and social justice, which enabled me to pursue the field of Environmental Ethics and African American Religious Studies. My dissertation focused on 'Raising and Sustaining the Ecological Consciousness of the African American Community.'"

Dr. Whitted Holley expands on her Union education by explaining, "Because of Union, I am able to share, not only with my students here at Payne Theological Seminary [in Wilberforce, OH], the importance of understanding ecological theology and all of its ramifications but with my denomination, The African Methodist Episcopal Church. I helped in the development of our statement on 'Climate Change.' I also represent my denomination as a member of the Board of Directors for Creation Justice Ministries, which is part of the National Council of Churches. On this board, we develop policies related to racial and social justice issues. We just finished a resource for our many communions entitled, 'Faith Resilience and Climate Justice.'

"The interdisciplinary approach that Union used in my Ph.D. program was for such a time as this. Being able to look at world problems through an interdisciplinary lens is a major way to meet the needs of the people that you serve, especially in the African American community and people of color. The COVID crisis that we are still experiencing really brought to fruition the plethora of justice issues that our world, globally, are facing; especially issues around healthcare, climate justice, environmental racism, to name a few."

Dr. Whitted Holley is Academic Dean, Director of the Master of Divinity Degree Program, & Full Professor of Ecological Theology at Payne Theological Seminary. The seminary's mission is to prepare leaders for ministry in the African-American tradition of liberation, reconciliation, social justice, and the dignity of all humankind.

The Commission on Accrediting of ATS accredits institutions and approves degree programs offered by ATS accredited schools.

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University is a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for adults seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates ­­ — including two dozen college presidents, in addition to other leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica — promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

