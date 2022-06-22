Universities Space Research Association Elects Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as its Most Recent Member

COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USRA officially admitted Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to its ranks of prestigious universities on June 10, 2022 bringing the membership of the Association to a total of 116 members.

As the largest fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, Embry-Riddle serves nearly 33,000 students and offers more than 100 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. level, in the areas of aviation; applied science; business; computers and technology; engineering; security, intelligence, and safety; and space.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research fields by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees and establishment of the Association's bylaws.

Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, USRA's President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as a USRA member. Its long-standing record of academic achievement and aerospace workforce development will strengthen our Association and its impact on space research, now and into the future. We look forward to Embry-Riddle's participation in USRA's Council of Institutions."

The University has built an enviable record of achievement in every aspect of aviation and aerospace. The curriculum at Embry-Riddle covers the operation, engineering, research, manufacturing, marketing, and management of modern aircraft and the systems that support them. The University also engages in extensive research and consulting that address the unique needs of aviation, aerospace, and related industries

The University's claim to be the most respected university specializing in aviation and aerospace programs is well founded. Established in 1926, today its residential campuses are located in Daytona Beach Florida, and Prescott, Arizona, with another 110 locations worldwide providing remote learning. The school's 185-acre campus in Daytona Beach serves some 7,000 students and dates to 1965.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

