White Castle Summer is All About Chicken Rings with New Deals and Limited Time Slider

New Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider and Special Offer for 10-Piece Chicken Rings Promise to be Craver Favorites

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is ringing in the summer with a hot deal to match the summer heat. The iconic hamburger chain is offering 10 Chicken Rings for $2.99 ($3.99 in Arizona). The crispy, uniquely shaped Chicken Rings made with all white meat chicken are sure to leave Cravers satisfied while not taking a big bite out of their wallets.

White Castle unveils Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider, made with Chicken Rings, bacon and Hidden Valley Original Ranch.

"A hot and tasty meal at an appetizing price is how we feed the souls of craver generations everywhere," said Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. "The Chicken Rings are delicious and fun to eat and will help Cravers enjoy a hot summer treat while not breaking the bank."

You can't have fun without the bun! So, White Castle is introducing the New Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider, made with two all-white meat chicken rings, crispy bacon, and zesty and creamy Hidden Valley® Original Ranch®, all served on White Castle's signature bun made in its own bakeries. Cravers will be able to get two of them for only $3 at participating White Castles.

"White Castle is going all out this summer to deliver quality meals at a great price point," Richardson said. "The pairing of three favorites, Chicken Rings, bacon, and Hidden Valley Original Ranch, is a tasty treat that will satisfy cravings throughout the season."

Of course, you need something to wash it down with, and White Castle has that covered. Your choice of Summer Smoothies made with real fruit and yogurt, come in two flavors, strawberry banana and strawberry lemonade.

And this summer, White Castle Chicken Rings can also be found in the freezer aisles of grocery and retail stores across the U.S.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

