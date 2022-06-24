MULTI-PLATINUM ICONS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH 'KISS - OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN DES MOINES 1977'

Classic 1977 performance is available on double vinyl, CD & digital

LOS ANGELES , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their popular Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977, recorded during the Alive II tour at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, IA on November 29, 1977.

This is the latest in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 17 song 2-LP standard black vinyl set, single CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g purple vinyl available exclusively through the Official KISS online store. All configurations of KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 are available to pre-order, HERE.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the landmark and extravagantly-produced KISS Alive II tour, and the 17 song set features a raw and powerful performance of classic KISS concert staples such as "Let Me Go Rock 'N' Roll," "Love Gun," "Rock And Roll All Nite," (No. 12 Billboard), "Shout It Out Loud," and "Beth" (No. 7 Billboard chart hit and the 1977 People's Choice Award winner in the Best Song Category) performed by the lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977 captures a monumental moment in KISStory and is a celebration of the legendary band giving rock 'n' roll fans the ultimate live KISS experience.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what are universally considered two of the best live albums ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive! and 1977's double platinum-certified No. 7 Billboard charting Alive II. The KISS – Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are America's #1 Gold Record Award winning Rock group of all time. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 49-year career.

TRACKLISTING:

CD & Digital

1. I Stole Your Love

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. Ladies Room

4. Firehouse

5. Love Gun

6. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll

7. Makin' Love

8. Christine Sixteen

9. Shock Me

10. I Want You

11. Calling Dr. Love

12. Shout It Out Loud

13. God Of Thunder

14. Rock And Roll All Nite

15. Detroit Rock City

16. Beth

17. Black Diamond

2LP

LP1

1. I Stole Your Love (Side A)

2. King Of The Night Time World (Side A)

3. Ladies Room (Side A)

4. Firehouse (Side A)

5. Love Gun (Side A)

6. Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll (Side B)

7. Makin' Love (Side B)

8. Christine Sixteen (Side B)

9. Shock Me (Side B)

LP2

1. I Want You (Side A)

2. Calling Dr. Love (Side A)

3. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)

4. God Of Thunder (Side A)

5. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)

6. Detroit Rock City (Side B)

7. Beth (Side B)

8. Black Diamond (Side B)

