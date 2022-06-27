Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, MD, Joins CNSI Health Advisory Board

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology products and solutions, announced today that Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono, MD, U.S. Navy (retired), has joined the company's Health Advisory Board. Dr. Bono brings nearly four decades of experience in military medicine and healthcare administration across a distinguished career that includes serving as director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and as chief of the Navy Medical Corps. In 2020, Dr. Bono led the state of Washington's health system response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Bono will support CNSI's strategy to develop innovative products and solutions that help our state and federal clients deliver high-quality public-sector healthcare and services at the best value.

"Raquel Bono is a highly respected authority on large-scale healthcare operations, and we are honored to have the benefit of her deep knowledge, talent, and credentials on the CNSI Health Advisory Board," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "Her clinical background and extensive military and government experience will prove invaluable in helping CNSI support our clients with products, solutions, and services that enable better health outcomes."

"I look forward to collaborating with the highly accomplished team of experts who serve on CNSI's Health Advisory Board," said Dr. Bono. "I am pleased to be able to partner with a company that shares my passion for disrupting and transforming care delivery systems to ensure the best outcomes for those who rely on government healthcare services."

As DHA director from 2015-2019, Dr. Bono oversaw comprehensive reform of the military health system to centralize shared services and standardize processes across a network of 55 military medical treatment facilities and 300 clinics. Before DHA, she served as chief of the Navy Medical Corps. She holds the distinction of being the first female Navy medical officer to achieve three-star rank.

Following her retirement from the Navy in 2019, Dr. Bono became a Principal at RCB Consulting, LLC. In 2020, she led the design of Washington state's public-private partnerships to address personal protective equipment, testing, and health disparities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. That same year, she signed on as Chief Health Officer at Viking Cruises, where she continues today.

Read Dr. Bono's bio and view the full Health Advisory Board at www.cns-inc.com.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia with a major technology center in Chennai, India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large-scale, mission-critical information technology implementation experience. Learn more at www.cns-inc.com.

